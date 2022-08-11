NYPD detective arrested after shooting at thief who was trying to steal his car in 2020

An off-duty NYPD detective was arrested Thursday for firing shots at a thief who was stealing his personal vehicle, which he left running outside a Brooklyn fried chicken joint two years ago, law enforcement sources said.

Detective Steven Chase was charged with reckless endangerment after he fired two shots at the vehicle as it drove away from a Crown Fried Chicken on Glenwood Road in Canarsie on Aug. 13, 2020, the criminal indictment shows.

Chase, who had left the vehicle running, ran outside and fired two bullets as he saw his vehicle driving away, the sources said. The car thief was not arrested.

The vehicle was found the next day several blocks away from the scene. It had a bullet in its rear but there were no indication that the driver was injured.

Off-duty NYPD Detective Steven Chase allegedly fired two shots at a thief who was stealing his car outside of a Crown Chicken restaurant in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Google Maps

Chase, who is with Brooklyn South Vice, was off duty at the time of the incident.

Grand larceny auto has shot up by nearly 50% so far this year in recent months, NYPD data shows.