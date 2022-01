At least two police officers were shot Friday evening in Harlem, police sources said.

The gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. on West 135th Street, sources confirmed.

Neither condition of the officers nor the details surrounding the shooting was immediately known.

The NYPD urged residents in a tweet to avoid the area.

The shooting comes a day after a detective was shot on Staten Island during a drug bust.

So far this year, five officers have been injured in shootings.