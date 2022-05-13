NYPD cops shoot, kill armed suspect in the Bronx

Police shot and killed an armed suspect in the Bronx on Friday night, sources said.

The shooting, involving narcotics cops, happened just after 7 p.m. at Seneca Avenue and Hunts Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the borough, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources said the officers saw a dispute in the street, and when they approached the suspect may have pulled out a gun, prompting the shooting.

The injured suspect was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he later died, according to sources.

Two officers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center for tinnitus, sources said.