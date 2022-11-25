NYPD cops rescue man on subway tracks just before train arrives: video

Dramatic bodycam footage captured the moment two quick-acting NYPD cops pulled a straphanger from Manhattan subway tracks seconds before a train screeched into the station.

The two cops spotted the man fall off the platform and onto the 6 train tracks at East 116 Street and Lexington Avenue Thursday afternoon before springing into action, the footage shows.

The cops were patrolling the southbound platform when the man fell from the northbound side onto the tracks, police said.

The East Harlem station does not have a mezzanine connecting the platforms, so the cops sprinted upstairs, across the street and back down the subway stairs to the northbound side.

Straphangers opened the emergency door for the cops, who dropped onto the tracks where the man was lying on his back. A good Samaritan, who was not identified by police, was already trying to help the 40-year-old injured man up.

The officers grabbed the man by his arms and legs and hoisted him onto the platform, the video shows. He landed safely and loudly groaned several times.

Police had to run out of the southbound entrance and across the street to reach the man who had fallen on the northbound tracks.

The officers grabbed the man by his arms and legs to hoist him onto the platform.

A good Samaritan was helping the injured man before police arrived.

The train rolled into the subway seconds after the officers made it onto the platform.



The officers then leaped for safety themselves, but one didn’t make it on the first try. The good Samaritan and another straphanger then reached out for the cop and lifted him to safety — just four seconds before the oncoming train emerged from the tunnel.

“The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “The courage is second nature.”

The fallen straphanger suffered minor injuries to his right hand and back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

It is not clear why he fell, but Sewell said it was “accidental.”

No other injuries were reported.