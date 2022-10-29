NYPD cops ‘pissed off’ over $25K PBA Hochul donation: Zeldin

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said Saturday that he’s gotten an earful from NYPD cops who are furious that their union donated $25,000 to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign — while not giving the tough-on-crime candidate a cent in the tight race.

“We have heard from a lot of NYPD officers who are pissed off [after] learning that their money went to Kathy Hochul, who is pandering to these pro-criminal allies in the state Legislature,” the Long Island congressman told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

Zeldin had been questioned about a Post report on the controversial donation made by the New York City Police Benevolent Association.

The PBA, which two years ago endorsed Republican Donald Trump for president, has not yet made a formal endorsement in the governor’s race.

The PBA defended the donation by saying that it was in its best interest.

Kathy Hochul has been blasted over the crime surge in New York City.

Zeldin claimed on a Fox News interview that NYPD cops are upset their union donated to Hochul.



“We regularly contribute to candidates of both parties, and this cycle is no exception. As always, the only goal of our political activity is to advance our members’ interests in City Hall, Albany and Washington,” PBA President Pat Lynch told The Post Friday.

Zeldin has received the bulk of support from law enforcement groups while running hard on an anti-crime message ahead of the final day of voting on Nov. 8 in a race that polls show within single digits.

He said he is still holding out hope the city’s largest cop union will eventually support his campaign before Election Day.