NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’

The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s, gain.

Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News Times.

Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers.

The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to $85,292 after five and a half years.

Meanwhile, the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is $3,925. In Danbury, the average cost for a one-bedroom unit is $1,863, according to the site Zumper.com.

Danbury has a population of about 85,000 people and saw one murder and a total of 97 violent crimes in 2019, according to the most recent FBI crime data available.

New York City, with a population of 8.5 million, saw 335 murders and 49,124 violent crimes in the same year, the data shows.

A Brooklyn police officer told The Post on Sunday that NYPD cops are going just about anywhere they think they can find a better life.

“It’s sad how people are going to small-town police departments to make more money,” the cop said. “It’s embarrassing.”

Another NYPD officer with more than 20 years on the job said he doesn’t see the trend stopping anytime soon.

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito swore in nine new officers to the police force on Dec. 7, 2022.

“There’s going to be a lot more [leaving] because they’ve been without a contract for seven years,” the officer said of New York City officers, pointing out that current NYPD “morale is horrible.

“Instead of [higher-ups] trying to help police, they’re worried about stickers on your phone,” the cop said, referring to the recent move by the NYPD to mandate officers put stickers on their work phones to help the public see if they are actually doing their job while on duty or looking at their personal devices.

“You lock somebody up, and they’re out the next day,” the source added, lamenting New York state’s lax bail-reform laws.

What’s the purpose of being a police officer out here?”