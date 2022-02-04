NYPD cops cleared in death of NYC man George Zapantis

The NYPD cops involved in the stun gun death of a samurai sword-wielding Queens man didn’t commit any wrongdoing, according to a report released Friday by the state attorney general’s office.

George Zapantis, 30, was stunned three times by officers who struggled to arrest him outside of his Whitestone home on June 21, 2020, following a 911 call of someone with a gun, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said.

When the officers arrived, Zapantis was dressed like a gladiator wearing a helmet and holding a shield and sword. Zapantis grew agitated as cops tried to calm him down before he eventually broke through his door while yelling “I’ll f–k you up,” body-worn camera footage of the incident shows.

After the third time Zapantis was tased, he became unresponsive and paramedics were unable to revive him. The Medical Examiner’s office concluded that he died of cardiac arrest, the AG’s office said.

“Based on an extensive review of the facts in this case, [the Office of Special Investigation] determined that the officers involved took appropriate measures first to try to de-escalate the situation, and ultimately were legally justified in their actions,” James said in a prepared statement. “Despite that conclusion, the Zapantis family is still coping with the tragic loss of a loved one, and I extend my deepest condolences to his entire family.”

Police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing after George Zapantis was stunned three times on June 21, 2020 and died of cardiac arrest. Courtesy of Justice For George Zapantis

Last year, Zapantis’ mother Athanasia Zapantis filed suit against the city and the NYPD alleging they used excessive force. That case is still pending.

A lawyer for the family did not immediately return a request for comment.