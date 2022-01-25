NYPD cops blast Mayor Eric Adams on residency requirement

Rank-and-file cops on Tuesday blasted Mayor Adams’s plan to impose a residency requirement on the NYPD — saying they can’t afford to live in the city they serve.

“As soon as he pays me enough to rent an apartment in the city, I will move,” a Manhattan cop said.

Another police source said, “Like, why does he think people leave?”

“Not everyone wants to live in Brownsville — which still costs half a million for a house,” the source said.

“I’d rather put my balls in a Vise-Grip.”

A Brooklyn cop called Adams remarks “just lip service from the latest politician.”

“I am sure he knows he doesn’t have the power to make that decision. He is just making noise for his voters,” the cop said.

Under a state law that dates back more than 50 years, NYPD cops can live in the city or in the suburban counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange.

Mayor Eric Adams demands officers live in the Big Apple as part of his plan to tackle crime. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

NYPD officers argue they aren’t paid enough to afford living in the Big Apple’s expensive apartments and houses. Getty Images

An officer blasted Mayor Eric Adams’ residency requirement as political theater. Christopher Sadowski

During a Monday news conference that followed his speech on gun violence, Adams said it “makes no sense” that cops aren’t required to live in the Big Apple.

Cops are “technically” never off-duty if they see crimes being committed, Adams said, noting that city residents were “paying for other counties to be safe.”

There are currently no restrictions on NYPD officers living in outside suburbs around New York City. Christopher Sadowski

Mayor Eric Adams claims only “30 something percent of officers” reside in New York City. J.C. Rice

Adams said he only wanted to impose a residency requirement on new NYPD recruits, but added that Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell was working on an unspecified plan to encourage all active-duty cops to live in the city.