For the second time in less than a week, police will converge on Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday morning as they give a solemn farewell to slain officer Wilbert Mora.

Thousands of New York’s Finest are expected to fill the cathedral and flood 5th Avenue as the service gets underway at 10 a.m.

The 27-year-old will be buried in Woodside, Queens after the funeral.

Thousands attend the funeral for fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora. Paul Martinka

Members of the NYPD will converge on Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday morning for slain officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral service. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thousands of New York’s Finest are expected to arrive at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

His service will take place at the same historic church where his partner, Jason Rivera, 22, was honored and posthumously promoted to detective last Friday.

Officer Wilbert Mora joined the NYPD in 2018 Paul Martinka

Wilbert Mora will be buried at the Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, Queens. Paul Martinka

Mora, a four-year veteran of the force, and his rookie partner, Rivera, were both shot in the head when a deranged career criminal ambushed them as they responded to a domestic call in Harlem on Jan. 21.

Mora spent days clinging to life in the hospital after he was shot so he could survive long enough to donate his organs.

Wilbert Mora was shot in the head during a domestic call on Jan. 21, 2022. NYPD via AP Photo

Wilbert Mora grew up in East Harlem. Paul Martinka

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called Mora “three times a hero” when she shared the news of his Jan. 25 death.

“For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation,” Sewell said of the fallen officer.

Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams were among those who paid their respects to Mora during a public wake at the church on Wednesday.

An NYPD motorcade arrives at St Patrick’s Cathedral carrying the body of slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, February 1, 2022. Stephen Yang

Wilbert Mora died last week. Paul Martinka

Mora joined the NYPD in 2018 and was assigned to the 32nd Precinct where he made 33 arrests during his few years on the job.

Growing up in East Harlem, Mora said, he was interested in improving relations between officers and the neighborhoods they patrolled.