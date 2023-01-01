NYPD cop stabbed with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve

A rookie police officer on his first day on the job was stabbed with a machete on New Year’s Eve — just blocks from the heart of the celebrations in Times Square, according to police sources.

The officer — who graduated Friday and was assigned to a Staten Island precinct but was working the New Year’s Eve detail for the night — was stationed at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue when the machete-wielding madman approached him and another officer around 9:30 p.m., NYPD sources told The Post.

The rookie cop was slashed in the head, prompting another cop to shoot the suspect, striking him in the shoulder, the sources said.

The suspect, a 19-year-old, was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The stabbed officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover. The other officer was also struck with the weapon but not seriously injured.

The rookie cop arrives at Bellevue with a bandage on head after the attack at Times Square. PAUL MARTINKA

Police are still investigating the shocking stabbing. A motive was not immediately clear.

“No backpacks or umbrellas in Time Square. They forgot to mention machetes,” a police source told The Post.

Meanwhile, another cop was hit by a police car when he was trying to move the barricades on 52nd and Broadway to let responding officers get to the machete-wielding man, witnesses said.

The suspect in the stabbing is handcuffed to a stretcher and rolled into Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Saturday night. PAUL MARTINKA

“They moved the barricades really fast. He was a police officer in front of the barricade area and he moved it for police cars to move fast — and that’s when the barricade fell and got hit by the car. He got double whammied,” Kim Novack told The Post.

The area had already been a hotspot for rowdiness.

Cops had to intervene when crowds were trying to tear down the barricades just an hour before the machete man ran toward cops.