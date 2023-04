A rookie NYPD cop was shot in the leg during an altercation in Queens on Wednesday, cops said.

The gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. near Jamacia Avenue and Guy R Brewer Boulevard, according to police.

The details of the shooting were not immediately known.





An NYPD cop was shot Wednesday in Queens. Christopher Sadowski

The 103 Precinct officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, according to police.

One person is believed to be in custody, police said. Two other suspects remain in the wind