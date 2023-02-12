NYPD cop says boss asked her for sex while wearing sex toy: suit

An NYPD traffic cop says her lesbian boss repeatedly sexually harassed her – including once beckoning her into the supervisor’s office while wearing a strap on dildo, and asking to use it on her, new court papers allege.

Traffic Agent Yvonne Llewellyn Campbell, 53, claims her boss, Marian Manick, “frequently” made inappropriate advances, saying “she was attracted to [Campbell] since they worked together years before,” according to a Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit from last month.

Manick, 49, also said “she was attracted to Jamaican women” like Campbell, the filing claims.

“She is terrible, disrespectful and intimidating,” Campbell, a mom and grandmother, told The Post.

According to the court papers, Campbell told Manick she “is not gay and happily married” and “politely declined her superior’s sexual advances.”

But that did little to stop Manick from allegedly asking Campbell if she would go out for drinks after work — or from “regularly” telling Campbell “she would like to have sex with her.”

Campbell “had never been pursued so aggressively in her life, let alone from a supervisor,” the suit charges.





NYPD Traffic Agent Yvonne Llewellyn Campbell claims her boss propositioned her while wearing a strap-on dildo. Courtesy of John Scola





Campbell who has been with the agency since 2009 said she was retaliated against for rebuffing the sexual advances Courtesy of John Scola

The 14-year traffic agent veteran is based in Brooklyn’s South Intersection Control Command, where Manick is an executive officer.

Rumors had spread around the unit that other agents filed complaints against Manick for sex harassment, and that she wore “dildos and other sex toys under her uniform while she is at work” and “you could see the bulge in her pants,” the suit claims.

On one occasion, Manick called Campbell into her office and when the agent “opened the door and entered, she saw defendant Manick wearing a strap on dildo,” the filing alleges.

“Manick indicated that she wanted to have sex with [Campbell] while using the dildo” and she asked her to stay late to do so, the court papers allege.

Campbell turned Manick down, saying she is “not into those things,” the suit says, and that she felt “shock and embarrassed that my supervisor is doing something like this” at work.





Campbell says she was repeatedly sexually harassed by her boss Marian Manick (pictured). Courtesy of John Scola

Afterward, Manick allegedly started to retaliate, giving Campbell undesirable, stressful assignments that traffic agents “deemed punishment posts,” the suit claims.

Manick also allegedly stopped allowing Campbell to sit inside agency cars to warm up or cool down on blistering hot or bitter cold days, the suit claims.

“I got really got depressed about it,” Campbell told The Post. “I started crying. This is what I have to do to get extra hours and if I don’t do it I get treated badly.”

“It’s quid pro quo,” Campbell said. “If I get to sleep with you. you get everything you want.”

“This is not what the NYPD is set up for,” she said.

Campbell, who has anxiety and depression, argues she’d been granted an accommodation from 2014 through 2020, allowing her extra time for bathroom breaks and to not be posted under elevated trains.

But she said an accommodation request unfairly found her unfit for duty on Feb. 21, 2020, “without running a single test on” her — and despite her own doctor saying she was fit for work, the court papers say.

As a result, she was forced to work inside and could no longer earn over time costing her roughly $20,000 in extra earning a year, the suit claims.

Campbell is suing for unspecified damages.

“The NYPD has repeatedly failed to take corrective action to stop sexual harassment in the workplace,” Campbell’s lawyer John Scola told The Post.

“As result of these failures, hardworking employees like my client are forced to go to work worried about being harassed and in fear that if they object to this behavior they will be retaliated against.”

An NYPD spokesperson said the department “will decline comment on pending litigation.”

Manick could not be reached for comment.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy