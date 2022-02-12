NYPD cop Robert Manley shot by two teens, suspects arrested and charged

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty cop in Manhattan last week.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with attempted murder, the NYPD said Friday. The older suspect was also facing charges of assaulting a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officer Robert Manley, an off-duty NYPD housing cop, was shot in the foot after he attended a memorial service for a community member at NYCHA’s Manhattanville Houses in West Harlem on Feb. 5.

Manley was struck as he walked out of the housing complex’s community center at around 4:30 p.m., police said. He did not appear to be the intended target and didn’t realize he was injured until he started helping on-duty officers find the shooters, according to officials.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Robert Manley. Peter Gerber

The 15-year NYPD veteran told The Post on Sunday he was “doing okay” and was expected to fully recover. He was the seventh member of the force to be shot at so far this year. Two of the officers died.