NYPD cop released from hospital after Bronx shooting

The NYPD cop who was shot Tuesday night when a teen suspect’s gun went off during a tussle in the Bronx was released from the hospital hours later, cops said.

The officer – identified by sources as Kaseem Pennant – was grazed in the shin during a struggle with the 16-year-old armed suspect at Lorillard Place near Third Avenue in Belmont around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police sources said.

Video posted by the Police Benevolent Association shows Pennant being led out of St. Barnabas Hospital early Wednesday, fist-bumping his fellow cops who lined up outside and clapped.

Pennant, who has been with the department for three years, then stood up and walked as people patted him on the back.

NYPD officer Kaseem Pennant is seen leaving the hospital a few hours after being grazed in the leg during a scuffle with a suspect. @NYPD48Pct

“We are extremely fortunate that our @NYPD48Pct brother was able to leave the hospital the same night he was shot while keeping New Yorkers safe,” the PBA wrote. “Praying for a speedy recovery.”

The teen suspect was also shot in the fracas and remained at St. Barnabas early Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Charges were still pending Wednesday morning.

Pennant did not fire his gun during the incident, sources said.

The teen was out on probation for a May 2020 gun bust, according to the sources.

When he was just 14, he was arrested outside a building on Hughes Avenue in the Bronx with a semi-automatic handgun, the sources said.

Police at the scene of the incident Tuesday night. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Photos obtained by The Post, from the suspect’s social media accounts, show him posing with guns for rap videos while he was out on the open gun charge, and then placed on probation.

Additional reporting by Larry Celona