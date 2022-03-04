The Hamden Journal

NYPD cop opens fire on car in NYC after driver tried to run him over

An NYPD cop opened fire on a vehicle that tried to run him down in Brooklyn on Thursday night, law enforcement sources told The Post.

A sergeant working as a Public Safety Team supervisor tried to pull over a suspected stolen car on Avenue J and East 39th Street in the East Flatbush neighborhood at just before 9 p.m., sources said.

That’s when a second car tried to hit the sergeant, who fired a shot at the driver, sources said.

Police are at the scene where shots were fired by a cop at the intersection of E 39 St. and Ave. J in Brooklyn on March 3, 2022.
Two people were arrested, while a third person fled on foot after the cop opened fire on the suspect that tried to run him over.
Two people have reportedly been arrested but a third person fled on foot, according to the sources.

Police were searching the area and canvassing local hospital emergency rooms and the person was suspected to have sustained a gunshot wound, the sources added.

