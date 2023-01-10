NYPD cop jumps to his death in Queens: police

An NYPD cop jumped to his death from a Queens building on Tuesday, police sources said.

The officer was found just before 12:30 p.m. after leaping from the Lefrak City Plaza in Elmhurst, near where NYPD Medical Division is housed, according to sources.

The cop’s name was not immediately released. He was assigned to the 121 precinct in Staten Island.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.