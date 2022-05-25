NYPD cop indicted after allegedly re-enacting gun bust

An NYPD cop was indicted on evidence tampering charges for allegedly staging the discovery of a firearm during an arrest because it wasn’t recorded on his body-worn camera the first time, Queens prosecutors said Wednesday.

Officer Kevin Martin, a 16-year veteran of the department, is accused of re-enacting the gun find to use as evidence in a March 2019 criminal case, the Queen’s District Attorney’s Office said.

Martin, who was assigned to the 109 Precinct at the time, and his partner had arrested a man in a 2016 Jeep for traffic violations.

Hours after they brought the suspect back to the precinct house, Martin found the gun in a shoebox while searching the Jeep — but he wasn’t wearing his body-camera, prosecutors said.

Martin then allegedly grabbed his camera and staged the discovery of the gun for evidence in the case, officials said.

The re-enactment was never disclosed to the DA’s office at the time, prosecutors said.

Martin, of Rockland County, was arrested in July 2020 on charges of official misconduct and tampering with evidence but the details of the alleged shady gun bust were not known.

“Public safety and accountability are not mutually exclusive – they go hand in hand. It is more important now than ever to strengthen the people’s trust in the criminal justice system by holding people accountable for their actions,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz argued NYPD officer Kevin Martin had to be held accountable. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Martin, who is currently on a modified assignment with the NYPD, was arraigned Wednesday and is due back in court on August 18. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

The cop’s attorney Stacey Richman told The Post that, “Once Mr. Martin has his day in court, we will see he is an excellent officer and not what the public perceives as a bad officer.”