NYPD cop in critical after shooting self: cops

An NYPD detective is clinging to life after shooting himself inside his Queens home late Sunday, cops and police sources said.

The 28-year-old officer, who was off duty, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside his home on Beach 139th Street near Beach Channel Drive in Belle Harbor around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities and the sources.

By Monday morning, he was still listed in critical condition at Kings County Hospital Center.

The officer turned a gun on himself inside his home on Beach 139th Street near Beach Channel Drive around 11:30 p.m., police said. Robert Mecea

Police respond to the scene after an off-duty cop turned a gun on himself in his Belle Harbor home. Robert Mecea

The officer, who works in Manhattan, is in “bad shape,” a union official said.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.