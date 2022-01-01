NYPD cop hospitalized after incident outside precinct

An NYPD cop was hurt after a bullet shattered the window of his car as he sat in a precinct parking lot in East Harlem, police sources said.

The off-duty officer was in his vehicle, sleeping in-between shifts, when the incident happened early Saturday at the 25th Precinct at 120 East 119th St., cops and sources said.

“It looks like a round struck his windshield,” according to the source.

The injured officer was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where authorities are expected to hold a news conference.