NYPD cop fatally stabbed by husband in Bronx: cops

An NYPD cop was stabbed to death by her husband during a fight inside a Bronx apartment early Monday, cops said.

The 31-year-old unidentified officer, who had a young child with her husband, was stabbed multiple times by her 34-year-old spouse at the apartment on Grand Concourse near East 156th Street, authorities said. The couple’s tot was not home at the time.

At some point during the assault, the victim called a relative, who then dialed 911, police sources said.

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m., finding the woman unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene scene by EMS, police said.

Her husband turned himself in at a neighboring precinct, cops said.

Charges against him are pending.

The slain officer — whose name has not been released pending family notification — was assigned to the NYPD’s Transit Bureau, police sources said.

The couple’s child was with family out of state at the time of the fatal stabbing, according to the sources.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was outside the crime scene Monday morning, said the slain cop had a 3-year-old son.

“The investigators need to determine if there was a documented history of domestic abuse,” Gibson said. “I can’t imagine her mom and dad getting that phone call this morning that their daughter was fatally stabbed.”

The cop’s husband has no prior arrests and a single traffic violation, the sources said.

Cops formed a guard of honor outside the building as the slain officer’s body was brought out by paramedics and loaded into an ambulance at 11:30 a.m.

A deli worker on the block called the victim “a very nice lady” and said she’d only been living at the address a few months.

“She came in every now and then for a sandwich and a coffee,” the worker, Pedro Moya, 60, told The Post. “She always smiled and said hello. She hasn’t been coming in for all that long — maybe two or three months.”

Resident Alvin Green, 35, was shocked a violent crime occurred in an otherwise peaceful and friendly building.

“There’s no crime or conflict here, we’re close to the court houses, and everyone’s friendly and says hello,” Green said. “It’s a quiet building.”

“I never thought anything like this would happen in our building.”