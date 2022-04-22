NYPD cop falsely claimed to be Keechant Sewell’s niece: sources

A rookie NYPD cop who shares her maiden name with Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell was stripped of her badge and gun for falsely claiming to be Sewell’s niece, The Post has learned.

Bronx cop Yasheka Bogle — who was officially known as Yasheka Sewell until October — told the commanding officer in the 46th Precinct that the commissioner is her aunt, law-enforcement sources said.

The move came while the cop, 25, was bucking for a plum post as a police field intelligence officer, sources said.

But her story fell apart when Sewell, 50, visited the precinct’s stationhouse following the stray-bullet slaying of 61-year-old granny Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo amid an April 4 shootout, sources said.

While Sewell was there, the precinct’s commander, Deputy Inspector John Potkay, assured the commissioner that he was watching out for her niece, sources said.

But Sewell, who isn’t related to Yasheka Bogle, was taken aback and said they’re not kin, sources said.

Sewell was taken aback by the officer’s claim. Alec Tabak

The commissioner also ordered that Bogle be interviewed by NYPD officials, sources said.

During a sit-down, the married mom continued to insist she’s the commissioner’s niece and she was placed on medically restricted desk duty on April 4 for “psychological reasons,” sources said.

In addition to having her gun and badge taken away, her locker was forcibly opened and searched and she was given an ID card marked “restricted,” sources said.

No departmental charges have been filed and Bogle, who was hired by the NYPD in February 2021, hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing, sources said.

The bizarre turn of events came after Bogle emailed and called One Police Plaza to speak with Sewell following her appointment by Mayor Eric Adams as the city’s first female commissioner, sources said.

Sewell appears at a news conference on April 12. AP

During a phone conversation, Yasheka Sewell — a Caribbean native who speaks with an accent — called the commissioner “Auntie” but it was largely written off at the time as an inappropriately familiar cultural expression, sources said.

Bogle’s husband, Andre Bogle, told The Post by phone that he knew nothing about his wife’s employment issues and said he’d pass along a message to his wife, who didn’t respond.

A woman who answered the door at Yasheka Bogle’s address declined to comment after Bogle’s step-mother-in-law placed a call to her inside at The Post’s request.

Spokespersons for the NYPD didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment.

Additional reporting by Oumou Fofana and Georgett Roberts