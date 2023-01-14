NYPD cop Baimadajie Angwang accused of being Chinese spy has case dropped

Federal prosecutors have shockingly dropped their case against an NYPD cop accused of being a spy for the Chinese government.

Prosecutors in the Brooklyn US Attorney Breon’s office signed off Friday on vague legal papers, asking federal Judge Eric R. Komitee to dismiss an indictment against Baimadajie Angwang. The feds said they reached the decision after examining “additional information bearing on the charges,” but they offered no specifics.

Angwang, an NYPD cop and US Army reservist who had secret-level security clearance from the Department of Defense, was charged in 2020 with spying on fellow Tibetan immigrants in the Big Apple.

At the time, FBI New York Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney Jr. called Angwang, who worked as a community affairs officer in the 111th Precinct in Queens, “the definition of an insider threat.”

He said the Tibetan-American allegedly “operated on behalf of a foreign government; lied to gain his clearance, and used his position as an NYPD police officer to aid the Chinese government’s subversive and illegal attempts to recruit intelligence sources.”

Angwang could’ve gotten up to 55 years in prison if he was convicted.

Prosecutors alleged Angwang, 36, began spying on behalf of the People’s Republic of China in May 2018 with an unidentified handler stationed in the Chinese consulate in Manhattan

Angwang’s trial was scheduled to begin July 17 after he was an granted an extension. He was initially set to go before jurors last September.

Messages left with Angwang’s lawyer Saturday were not immediately returned.