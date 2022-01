An NYPD cop and a suspect were both shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night, police sources said.

The shooting took place on Lorillard Place near 3rd avenue in the Belmont section at about 9:30 p.m., sources said.

The cop was struck in the leg and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, sources said.

The suspect was taken to Jacobi Hospital, according to sources.

The NYPD, in a post to Twitter, urged people to avoid the scene.

Residents in the neighborhood captured images of the incident.