NYPD cop allegedly hit ex-girlfriend, took cell phone, police sources say

An NYPD cop was busted this week after allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend before stealing her phone, The Post has learned.

Officer Anthony Garcia was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery, the NYPD confirmed.

Garcia, 24, was picking up his things from his former beau’s apartment on West 149th Street in Harlem when they started arguing about her calling his mom, police sources say.

He then allegedly hit her in the face and grabbed her phone, according to the sources.

The woman, who is also a cop, tried to get her phone but Garcia told her, “F–k outta here!” and walked out, dropping the phone in the hallway, sources said.