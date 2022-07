A woman was struck by a subway and survived in Manhattan on Monday, cops said.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was hit by a northbound Q subway at the Union Square Subway Station around 11 a.m., cops said.

Members of the NYPD arrive after the subway incident. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Details have not yet been released on how the woman survived being hit by the subway train. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Officials carry the woman out of the station on a stretcher after the incident. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, said police, who did not yet have any other details on the incident or how the woman lived.