NYPD Commissioner Sewell posthumously promotes Officer Jason Rivera

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell was met with roaring applause Friday during an impassioned speech honoring Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick’s Cathedral when she posthumously promoted the 22-year-old slain officer to detective first grade.

“Jason’s light will shine on,” Sewell said in her eulogy, adding, “there’s a glowing wave of blue outside, of gray, of brown and green — a mosaic of men and women in uniform with the shine of tears in their eyes and a glint of daylight on their shields.”

“As the turret light to support your family, they honor our brother today,” the top cop added.

“Know that they will forever beam in salute to the son you gave in service to the city. It is the light that never fails. And the truly finest members of the 32 [Precinct] and the entire NYPD will proudly carry on the extraordinary legacy of detective first grade.”

Sewell’s speech followed Mayor Eric Adams at the funeral service for Rivera, where a sea of blue uniforms from around the tri-state area showed their support.

Mayor Adams delivered Rivera’s eulogy.

Thousands of officers attended Rivera’s funeral. REUTERS

The rookie was killed last Friday while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died just a few days later after being kept alive so he could donate his organs to five others.

The shooter, Lashawn McNeil, also died.