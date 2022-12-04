NYPD commish crows on Twitter about gang, gun bust in Brooklyn

NYPD commish crows on Twitter about gang, gun bust in Brooklyn

by

Police busted 11 gang members in Brooklyn and confiscated a slew of illegal weapons, the NYPD’s top cop crowed on Twitter on Sunday.

Officers found 4 guns, 9 magazines, ammunition & body armor.
Twitter/@NYPDPC

“Yesterday, in the ongoing effort to rid our communities of violence, NYPD officers in Brooklyn conducted a search warrant — the result: 11 gang members arrested & the recovery of 4 guns, 9 magazines, ammunition & body armor,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in the tweet. “I applaud their commitment to keeping NYC safe.”

A photo sent out with the tweet shows a bullet-resistent vest, four pistols and ammunition. Further information wasn’t immediately available, cops said