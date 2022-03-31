NYPD collar one of illegal street riders who allegedly beat driver

Cops have caught up with one of the dirt bikers who allegedly chased down a motorist and beat him and his son over an “accident” in Harlem, police said Thursday.

Kureem Nelson, 35, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of robbery and assault in connection to the road rage attack on March 15, police said.

The shocking incident, which was captured on camera, started around 4:30 p.m. that day as the 64-year-old driver was heading west on West 127th Street and struck one of the men riding an illegal street vehicle, who allegedly ran a red light at Frederick Douglass Boulevard, cops said.

The crew tailed the 64-year-old, following him two blocks before cutting him off at St. Nicholas Terrace, cops said.

Four of the attackers got off their illegal rides and surrounded the car, pulling the driver and his 36-year-old son from inside, according to cops.

One of the dirt bikers who chased down and assaulted a motorist and his son in Harlem has been arrested. DCPI

The victims said they were shaken but not seriously hurt from the attack. DCPI

The crew then beat and robbed them of their cell phones, credit cards, and cash, according to police.

The two victims weren’t seriously injured but shaken, the son later told The Post.

“I’m OK, I’m just really concerned about him, concerned about my father,” he said previously. “I want them to find them, and justice.”