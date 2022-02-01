The Hamden Journal

NYPD chief Kenneth Corey rails outside wake for fallen cop Wilbert Mora

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said New York’s Finest have had enough of guns on the streets and the revolving door of justice.

Corey’s comments came outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral Tuesday, as hundreds mourned slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora inside — in the second wake for a cop killed in the line of duty in less than one week.

“It hits very close to home,” the chief told The Post. “They’re devastated and they’re angry. They’re angry because there’s so many guns on the street and there are no consequences for people who are carrying the illegal guns.

“You’ve got career criminals in possession of illegal guns, assault rifles, high-capacity magazines,” Corey said. “They’re putting themselves in danger to go get these guns off the street, and yet the same people they are arresting are back out walking the street and all-too-often now using the guns against them. Five police officers shot in the first 21 days this year — two of them fatal.”

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey outside St. Patrick's for Officer Wilbert Mora's wake on Feb. 1.
Paul Martinka
An NYPD motorcade arrives at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan carrying the body of slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who was killed with fellow officer Jason Rivera during a domestic dispute call in Harlem.
An NYPD motorcade escorted the hearse carrying Mora’s casket to St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Stephen Yang
An NYPD motorcade arrives at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan carrying the body of slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who was killed with fellow officer Jason Rivera during a domestic dispute call in Harlem.
Mora’s wake was held on Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Stephen Yang
Officer Wilbert Mora
Officer Mora donated his organs to five patients in need of life-saving transplants.
NYPD via AP Photo
Family members arrive at the wake for NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.
Family members arrive at the wake for Officer Mora on Feb. 1, 2022.
Stephen Yang

Mora, 27, and his 22-year-old partner, Jason Rivera, were ambushed mortally wounded during a domestic incident call in Harlem on Jan. 21.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, a career criminal shot the officers with an illegally modified 9 mm Glock 45 and had an AR-15 assault rifle stashed in the apartment, police said.

McNeil died after being shot by a third officer at the scene.

Thousands of first-responders gathered outside the historic church on Friday for Rivera’s funeral, with a similar turnout expected for Mora’s funeral on Wednesday.

Family members arrive at the wake for NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.
Family members and members of the NYPD honored Officer Mora at his wake.
Stephen Yang
Thousands attend wake for the fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora (27) at St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue
Hundreds of New York’s Finest attended Officer Mora’s wake.
Paul Martinka
Thousands attend wake for the fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora (27) at St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue
Thousands are expected to attend Officer Mora’s funeral on Feb. 2, 2022.
Paul Martinka
Thousands attend wake for the fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora (27) at St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue
Mora’s wake is the second for an NYPD cop killed in the line of duty in less than a week.
Paul Martinka

Law enforcement officials have repeatedly complained about state bail reform measures that prohibit judges to set bail on misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

Cops have also railed against lenient judges.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old aspiring rapper was released on bail after being charged with shooting and wounding another NYPD cop — even though Bronx prosecutors had asked that the reputed gang banger be held without bail.

Thousands attend wake for the fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora (27) at St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue
Officer Mora was just 27 years old.
Paul Martinka
An NYPD motorcade arrives at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan carrying the body of slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who was killed with fellow officer Jason Rivera during a domestic dispute call in Harlem.
Five NYPD officers were shot in the first 21 days this year.
Stephen Yang
An NYPD motorcade arrives at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan carrying the body of slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who was killed with fellow officer Jason Rivera during a domestic dispute call in Harlem.
Officers Mora and Rivera were shot during a domestic dispute call in Harlem on Jan. 21.
Stephen Yang
Thousands attend wake for the fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora (27) at St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue
Law enforcement officials have repeatedly complained about state bail reform measures and lenient judges.
Paul Martinka

