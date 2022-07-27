NYPD charges teens with hate crimes in NYC ‘anti-white’ bus attack

Two teenage girls accused of an “anti-white” attack on a Queens woman riding an MTA bus were arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes, according to police.

The suspects, 15 and 16, are facing assault and aggravated harassment raps over the ugly July 9 attack that left the 57-year-old victim, Jill LeCroix, bloodied enough she required three staples to her head, police said.

Both charges were classified as hate crimes, the NYPD said. A third suspect is still being sought.

The arrests come more than three weeks after the assault on a southbound Q52 MTA bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.

While riding the bus, LeCroix, a grandmother of five, was approached by three female assailants who struck her on the head with an unknown object, causing bleeding, while making anti-white statements, according to police.

LeCroix told The Post earlier this month following the attack the three suspects accused her of being a supporter of President Donald Trump and one of the attackers told her “she hates white people, the way they talk, hates white skin, the way their skin cracks.”

“Never in my life have I been attacked like that,” said LeCroix.