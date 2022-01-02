NYPD captain injured after alleged drunken driver plows into his car

Wild video footage shows the moment an alleged drunken driver plowed his Mercedes into an unmarked police vehicle carrying a Brooklyn precinct commander, sending the NYPD car flying and the higher-up to the hospital, cops said Sunday.

NYPD Capt. Vitaliy Zelikov, commander of the 76th Precinct, was in the cop car, with its emergency lights flashing, when it pulled over a 2021 Cadillac SUV on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

That’s when a 2020 Mercedes-Benz sedan is seen on the footage speeding and cutting across traffic, then smashing into the rear of the NYPD vehicle.

The police vehicle flies into the air and into a 2011 Toyota van, according to cops.

Sources said Zelikov suffered a leg injury.

Police said he was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Fabjon Agolji, 24, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and colliding with an emergency vehicle.

The operator of the Cadillac, which had been pulled over earlier, was charged with driving with a suspended license and criminal possession of a controlled substance. It wasn’t immediately clear why the Cadillac was initially pulled over.

The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured.