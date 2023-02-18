NYPD asking for help IDing 4 suspects in fatal shooting of Isaac Collins

Police are hoping an eagle-eyed New Yorker may recognize the four suspects wanted for killing a 21-year-old man in the Bronx this week.

The victim, Isaac Collins, was gunned down Wednesday shortly after 5:20 p.m. on East 176th Street, near Anthony Avenue, police said.

Collins was shot multiple times in the torso and later taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, where he succumbed to his injuries, cops said.

Authorities are looking for four young men in connection with the slaying.

The four male suspects — ranging between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9 inches tall — were last seen running westbound on East 176th Street and are believed to be between 15 and 20 years old, the NYPD said. The department released the suspects photos late Friday night.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).





Isaac Collins’ killers remain at large, police said.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.