NYPD arrests NYC suspect of multiple robberies

Cops have short-circuited a Bronx bandit with a taste for holding up fast-food restaurants, authorities said.

The suspect, Sincere Green, 19, of the Tremont section, is charged with five counts of robbery following his arrest, police said Saturday.

Eagled-eyed officers from the NYPD Warrant Squad — who recognized the suspect from a “wanted flyer,” apprehended the teen on Thursday, a department spokeswoman said.

Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, between the hours of roughly 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Green allegedly held up a Bronx Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts and for good measure, drug stores, police said.

Once inside, the suspect would act like he was carrying a gun and demand money from the cashiers, according to authorities.

Green, who allegedly netted about $1,180 in cash and property, made his getaway in a green BMW, cops said. No one was injured during any of the holdups, police said.