NYPD arrest man who barged into lobby of 67th Precinct in Brooklyn with knife

An unhinged man was taken into police custody early Saturday morning after barging into the lobby of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn with a knife, the NYPD said.

The unidentified man entered the East Flatbush station house around 1 a.m. and began making a series of “claims” and “requests,” cops said.

The nature of his rants were unknown.

Officers from the Emergency Service Unit make entry into the 67th Precinct and were able to apprehend the male on April 16, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Seth Gottfried

The suspect can be seen inside the ambulance truck, as he was transported to Kings County Hospital on April 16, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Seth Gottfried

Police said the man was taken into custody and transported into Kings County Hospital. Charges against him are pending.

No injuries were reported during the unsettling incident.