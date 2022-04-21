NYPD arrest man in attempted broad-daylight NYC sex assault

A creep who allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in broad daylight at Grand Army Plaza was busted Thursday — and police have also connected him to a separate attack hours earlier, authorities said.

Louis Colbert, 25, of Hempstead, was nabbed in connection to the sick attack on the 29-year-old woman at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The perv allegedly trailed the victim as she walked out of the Grand Army Plaza subway station and masturbated in front of her.

He then forced her onto a bench — where he tried to sexually assault her, police said.

Colbert then bolted into Prospect Park through the Grand Army Plaza entrance, according to cops.

Police said that earlier that morning, at around 6:30 a.m., Colbert inappropriately touched a 35-year-old woman in the laundry room of her building on Chester Street in Brownsville.

He has one prior arrest, for exposing himself in 2018, police said.