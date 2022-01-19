NYPD announces promotions, shakeups among top brass

The NYPD sidelined several prominent top cops and promoted others in a leadership shakeup at One Police Plaza Tuesday.

Chief Juanita Holmes, who was named as the department’s first female chief of patrol in 2020 and was the only internal candidate under consideration for police commissioner, was named as designated chief of training, according to a department-wide memo sent to New York’s Finest Tuesday.

The maneuver was expected to steer Holmes into retirement after Keechant Sewell was appointed commissioner, sources said. She had previously left the NYPD to work in the private sector.

Chief Jeffrey Maddrey was moved from his highly visible post as the head of community affairs to chief of housing, the memo said.

Maddrey was recently under investigation for his alleged role in getting a retired cop cleared of gun charges, and had rubbed some brass the wrong way by boasting that he was in line for a promotion, law enforcement sources told The Post.

NYPD Jeffrey Maddrey will no longer serve as the Chief of Community Affairs. Gregory P. Mango

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell has vowed to tackle gun crime and take criminals off the streets. Lev Radin/Sipa USA

There was speculation that NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes would retire from her role. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Pos

David Barrere was tapped to lead Internal Affairs. William Farrington

The NYPD has returned to having a uniformed officer overseeing Internal Affairs, assigning David Barrere to replace Joseph Reznick as the department’s top watchdog.

Before being named IA chief, Reznick retired in 2014 after a 32 year career. Since 2016, he had been making a salary of $241,116 and collecting a $177,825 annual pension, while frequently bragged about his sizeable compensation, sources said.

The personnel moves saw Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly being promoted to designated chief of patrol and Assistant Chief Philip Rivera and Staten Island Patrol Borough Executive Officer Gin Yee bumped up to commanding posts.