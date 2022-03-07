NYC’s top lobbying firm surged in 2021 despite pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic hammered New York City’s economy but has served as a stimulus for the Big Apple’s top lobbying firm, records show.

Suri Kasirer’s lobbying outfit — Kasirer LLC — generated $15,461,493 in income in 2021 — about $1.3 million more than the $14.146 million in compensation generated from its clients in 2020, according to a new lobbying industry report obtained by The Post.

Kasirer’s $15.46 million haul was nearly twice as much as the second highest compensated lobbying firm —James Capalino & Associates — which received $7,989,263 in compensation. Capalino had close ties to former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But after years of growth for the lobbying industry, overall spending has cooled off during the two-year pandemic — from $113.19 million in 2019, to $106.34 million in 2020 to $104.2 million last year.

“The lobbying business was growing year after year. But even the lobbying industry couldn’t defy the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Blair Horner of the Public Interest Research Group.

Kasirer said much of her lobbying focused on helping clients such as the NYC Hotel Association and the restaurant industry recover from the pandemic.

“It was a very productive year coming out of COVID. We want to help our clients and New York City to succeed as much as possible post-COVID,” she said.

The annual lobbying report shows that real estate is still the big game in town.

The real estate /development/construction and engineering industry combined accounted for nearly 40 percent of lobbying business, more than double the 16 percent for the non-profit sector.

Developers seeking zoning changes for new construction or expansion must go through the tedious land use review procedure that requires input from the community boards and approval from the mayor and the City Council.

South Street Seaport Limited, one of Kasirer’s clients seeking a zoning change, spent $1.77 million on lobbying last year. It retained four firms as well as Kasirer.

RXR Development was second, spending $1 million on lobbying, followed by the NYS Trial Lawyers Association, $742,846.

The annual report also found that 29 percent of lobbying focused on the city budget, 19 percent on release decisions and another 19 percent on local legislation — about two thirds of the inquiries. Another 12 percent of lobbying focuses on decisions made by boards and commissions.

Meanwhile, Northwell Health had seven firms in its stable of lobbyists, the most in the city, followed by SL Green Management with six and seven other corporations with five. Northwell Health’s network includes Lenox Hill hospital on the Upper East Side, Long Island Jewish hospital in Queens and Staten Island University hospitals in Staten Island.

After Kasirer and Capalino, the other lobbying firms making the top ten in compensation were Bolton-St. Johns ($7,209,289), Constantinople & Vallone Consulting ($6,083,005),

Pitta Bishop & Del Giorno ($4,974,397), Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson ($4,817,863.00), Greenberg Traurig $4,156,938), Davidoff Hutcher & Citron ( $3,059,504), Mirram Group ($3,025,000), and CMW Strategies ($2,963,399).