NYC’s price tag for migrant crisis now $500 million, could reach $4 billion

The Big Apple spent half a billion dollars on the migrant crisis since July — nearly a quarter of its total estimated cost, The Post has learned.

The city’s Office of Management and Budget said it has already spent $500 million “in costs associated with asylum seekers” between July 1, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023, according to an estimate provided by City Hall on Friday.

That’s also half the $1 billion Mayor Eric Adams requested from President Joe Biden last year, thanks to an influx of over 44,000 asylum seekers that have flooded into the Big Apple since the spring.

But Adams recently revealed the total financial hit amounts to $4.2 billion over the next two years — and is expected to grow even larger.

Around 28,800 migrants are living in 86 taxpayer-funded emergency hotels and shelters as well as six “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers,” including one at the cruise ship terminal in Brooklyn’s Red Hook.





People enter the migrant relief center at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on Feb. 2. Getty Images

So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency dolled out $7.89 million to the city in December.

The federal government also granted an additional $1 million to the city’s Department of Homeless Services, according to City Hall.