NYC’s pink pigeon ‘Flamingo’ dies a week after rescue

When doves die.

New York City’s mysterious pink pigeon, named Flamingo, died last night after allegedly suffering an adverse reaction to the dye coating its body.

“We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” NYC bird rehabber the Wild Bird Fund wrote in a heartbreaking squab-ituary making rounds on Facebook.

The rose-colored rock dove had become an instant cele-birdie after WBF rescued it from Madison Square Park last month. Ornithology experts were flummoxed by Flamingo’s pink coloration, which they suspect was deliberately painted on as part of a bird-brained gender reveal stunt.





Flamingo was rescued from NYC’s Madison Square Park last month. Wild Bird Fund/Alexis Ayala

WBF blamed this callous color “scheme” for causing Flamingo’s death.

“Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night,” they wrote. “We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins.”

However, the nonprofit postulated that the poor birdie would’ve perished even without “dyeing” due to its captive-bred status. “This king pigeon, a domestic bird likely raised for food, was malnourished, barely older than a baby and had no survival skills when he was released and left to fend for himself,” they explained.





“Even without the added complication of the toxic dye, he would not have survived in a city park as a white, helpless bird,” WBF wrote. Wild Bird Fund/Alexis Ayala

In light of the tragedy, the WBF is warning the public against releasing domestic fowl into the wild, which they claim will inevitably lead to their “starvation or predation.”

“Based on the hundreds of comments we’ve received, we know YOU know this, but please try to discourage others from releasing domestic birds for any reason,” the ornithological rehab center implored. “‘Dove releases’ sound romantic, but take away the decorations and Instagram photos, and they are the equivalent of dumping your helpless pets on the side of the road.”