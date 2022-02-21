NYC’s new subway safety plan in effect after violent weekend

Mayor Eric Adams’ new subway safety plan comes into effect on Monday after a spate of violent transit incidents over the weekend.

Teams of NYPD cops and outreach workers are set to start canvassing trains and subways stations across the city under the mayor’s plan to crackdown on rule-breaking and eliminate homelessness.

The teams will also seek to identify mentally ill and homeless people in a bid to stop them from living on trains and in the stations — and work to get them the treatment they need.

“No more smoking. No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more doing barbecues on the subway system. No more just doing whatever you want,” Adams said last Friday as he announced the plan.

“No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

The introduction of the safety plan comes after a violence-plagued weekend on the city’s subway system, including a string of stabbings and a woman being beaten with a metal pole.

The teams will also seek to identify mentally ill and homeless people. Richard Drew/AP

Outreach workers will work on stopping homeless people from living on trains and in the stations. Paul Martinka

The pole incident occurred on a southbound 4 train near East 167th Street on Sunday when a man who appeared to be homeless struck the 30-year-old victim after telling her to stop talking to her friend, police said.

A 22-year-old man was also punched in the face and robbed as he entered the Times Square subway station early Monday morning, while a 20-year-old woman was punched and stabbed waiting for a northbound 3 train at Brooklyn’s Livonia Avenue/Van Siclen station on Saturday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed on a downtown 6 train as it approached the Canal Street station in lower Manhattan just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The safety plan comes after a violence-plagued weekend on the city’s subway system. Christopher Sadowski

A person was stabbed on the A and C train line near the Nostrand Avenue subway station. Gregory P. Mango

The scene where a person was stabbed in the Grand Street Subway Station. Christopher Sadowski

Police at the scene where a person was slashed on the 1 train at the 181st Street station. Christopher Sadowski

And two others were slashed in separate incidents on Saturday night, including one at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights and another at the 116th Street Columbia University station in Morningside Heights.

