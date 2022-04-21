NYC’s mysterious Marble House secretly sells for over $17M

Marble House, one of the city’s most unusual residences, has just sold for $17.25 million — in an all-cash, secret, off-market deal, Gimme can reveal exclusively.

The splashy Tribeca triplex maisonette is 80 feet wide and comes with its own pool — and tons of marble. It first listed for $24.5 million in 2009.

The seller is “8 Mile” producer Stuart Parr, founder of Stuart Parr Design.

At 9,300 square feet, the “mini mansion” at 60 Collister St., also known as 157 Hudson St., boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home’s quirkiest and most decadent feature is its downstairs “quarry room” with Carrara marble floors, walls, ceilings and a 45-foot heated saltwater pool.

One of five bedrooms inside Parr’s now-sold former home. Evan Joseph Images

The Marble House sports a sauna and a steam room. Evan Joseph Images

There’s also a sauna, steam room, 1,000-bottle wine cave, a 12-seat theater, radiant heated floors, a 400-pound entrance door and even private parking.

The five-story building dates to 1866 and was originally built as a carriage house.

The main level opens to a gallery hall with six oversize windows and three Murano glass chandeliers that leads to a 77-foot living room with a library/study, along with a formal dining room and a marble chef’s kitchen with a marble two-ton sink and butler’s pantry.

There’s a 77-foot living room inside the curious digs. Evan Joseph Images

Yes, even the indoor pool is marbled. Evan Joseph Images

Upstairs there’s a 1,000-square-foot main bedroom suite with a Palladian window, dressing room, Carrara marble bath with walls of beveled glass, nickel and plaster, along with four more bedrooms, marble-clad bathrooms, custom cabinetry and oak herringbone floors.

The lower level features the marble indoor pool, as well as a media room, playroom/gym, lounge and the sauna and steam rooms.

The listing brokers were Douglas Elliman’s Andrew Anderson and Bruce Ehrmann.

The buyer was repped by Eric Prigot and Adam Miller of Compass.