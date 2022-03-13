NYC’s Museum of Modern Art closed Sunday after visitor stabs two female workers

The Museum of Modern Art and its stores will be closed Sunday, a day after a disgruntled visitor jumped over a desk and stabbed two workers at the Midtown institution.

MoMA officials didn’t comment about the attack Saturday, but the decision to remain closed Sunday was posted on its website and social media accounts.

Customers with tickets were told to send an email for details about refunds or rescheduling.

The deranged 60-year-old man suspected of the stabbings was still on the loose early Sunday.

Authorities said he had his membership revoked because of two previous incidents of disorderly conduct in recent days.

The 60-year-old man who stabbed the two female workers had his membership revoked because of disorderly conduct. NYPD

When he showed up to see a film at MoMA shortly on Saturday afternoon, he was denied entry and then stabbed the two workers in a rage at 4 p.m., sparking other visitors to scramble for the exits in panic. The movie “Bringing Up Baby” was set to be screened at 4:30 p.m. but cops didn’t confirm what the stabber had come to see.

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed twice in the back and once in the neck, while a 24-year-old man was stabbed once in the collarbone, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital but their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Police and EMT’s are at the scene of a double stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan, New York on March 12, 2022. William Miller

One of the stabbing victims is treated by EMT’s while police are at the scene of a double stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 12, 2022. William Miller

The museum had been temporarily closed Saturday as police initially believed the attacker was still inside, but authorities later said he was caught on surveillance footage leaving the building.