NYC’s infamous ‘Pizza Rat’ spotted out to eat with his family

Pizza Rat is back — and this time, he brought friends.

In the bowels of a New York City subway station, a family of rats opted for a late-night bite of pizza as onlookers boarded the L train home.

“I’m always looking for that one New York video,” Louyi Ferrin, who captured the rodents on video, told The Post, “It just happened to be one of those nights.”

One rat — whether the infamous Pizza Rat himself or just a mere imposter — carried a rogue slice of pizza along the 3rd Avenue stop, with a quartet of ravenous vermin hot on his tail and running amuck.

The clip was originally posted to Ferrin’s personal Instagram account but was later shared by the popular page @subwaycreatures, where it amassed more than 36,000 likes and nearly 1 million plays in a few hours on Wednesday.

Ferrin chalked up the leftover slice of pizza to late-night party-goers in the East Village who were “trying to sober up.”

“Someone threw a part of their slice on the floor and I guess one of the rats got it,” the 29-year-old musician and actor said.

The gaggle of rodents was spotted with the late-night munchies when people were headed home from the bars. Instagram/@louneymor

While not uncommon, social media was tickled by the rats’ late-night munchies.

“This live-action ‘Ratatouille’ movie looks great,” wrote one user in the comments.

“When you’re on the way home with take-out, & the kids can’t wait,” quipped another.

“Remy and his clan,” joked someone else.

In 2015, the iconic Pizza Rat sprung to subway stardom when a video of the rodent carrying a slice of ‘za went viral online, eventually becoming one of the most infamous Big Apple memes.

Pizza Rat first went viral in 2015 online, when a rat hijacked a slice of pie. Instagram/@louneymor

Since the critter became a staple of pop culture, other furry food fiends have tried to score a second in the limelight – namely, Coffee Rat, Taco Squirrel, Avocado Rat and Cigarette Cockroach.

But not all the pests insist on scrounging for trash — some are a bit more tasteful.

In fact, a man was spotted hand-feeding Chinese takeout to a rat during rush hour while riding the subway back in 2019. Then, in 2020, a squirrel swiped a slice out of a just-delivered box of pie on a woman’s front porch, probably preferring it fresh.

While it might seem, well, gross to people not from the city, for New Yorkers, it’s just another day in the office.

“How is your day if you don’t see one?” Ferrin said of the rats.