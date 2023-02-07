NYC’s homeless services chief Gary Jenkins resigning as migrant crisis surges past 44K

The city’s embattled Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins is resigning his post as the Big Apple’s migrant population surges past 44,000, sources told The Post.

Jenkins was expected to announce the change on NY1’s political talk show Inside City Hall Tuesday evening, several sources said.

New York City has accepted over 44,700 migrants from the southern border since the spring with over 28,800 housed in 88 city-run shelters and emergency hotels – the majority are overseen by Jenkins’ agency.

Mayor Eric Adams said he estimates the crisis could cost the city a high of $4.2 billion by June 2024.

Jenkins’ resignation also comes at a time when the city’s total shelter population is at an all time high — a total of 70,691 adults and children, according to DSS figures reported Monday.

The city Department of Investigation is probing Jenkin’s role in the firing of a former employee who alleged he was instrumental in a coverup involving migrants sleeping illegally on city-run shelter floors.





The city’s Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins is expected to announce that he is resigning from his position. William Farrington





Jenkins resignation comes as the city’s migrant population has passed 44,000 people. William Farrington

The ex-staffer, Julia Savel, complained internally that Jenkins failed to notify City Hall that DSS violated the Big Apple’s “right to shelter” statue on July 18, which requires the city to provide temporary housing to individuals by 4 a.m. if they make the request before 10 p.m.

City Hall, DSS and DOI did not return an immediate request for comment.