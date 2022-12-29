NYC’s first weed shop preps for thousands at grand opening

It’s high time.

New York’s first legal marijuana shop was ready to roll Thursday at Housing Works at 750 Broadway on the border of Greenwich Village and Noho at quintessential pothead time — 4:20 p.m.

“It’s a perfect location,” Charles King, chief of the non-profit that runs the store, said at a press conference Thursday morning — adding 2,000 people had RSVP’d for the historic first day.

“NYU and tourists can come by here easily. We think we’ll ring up a lot of sales,” he predicted.

Workers were buzzing with anticipation as they set out displays of potent gummies ($30), fruit-flavored vapes ($95) and good old-fashioned buds in cookie jar-like containers ($55 for 3.5 grams).

Pot buffs can buy 3.5 grams of flower for $55. Robert Miller

Other stoner goodies up for grabs included 1 gram joints for $18 or a five-pack for $44.

Chris Alexander, the first-ever executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, was the shop’s first customer, taking home a haul of edibles that would make Snoop Dog salivate.

He bought a 10-pack of 10 milligram sour watermelon-flavored gummies and a jar of cannabis flower, dubbed Banana Runtz, both grown in upstate New York by Florist Farms in Cortland.

Products from the legal sale of cannabis at Housing Works Dispensary. Robert Miller

Alexander said he expects more cannabis dispensaries from the state’s 36 license-holders will open in “the next couple of weeks.”

He then sniffed his pot and leaned back, saying “ooh!”

Overall, King said he expected the first day of sales to be smoking hot thanks to a total of six brands and 100 pot products hitting the shelves.

Sales of at the store will begin at 4:20 p.m. Robert Miller

“I have been asked if we have enough,” he said. “Be assured we have plenty of supply to get you through the weekend.”

But he urged the store’s first crop of customers to bring cash to buy the green.

Credit cards are overseen by the buzz-killing federal government, he said, which has not yet legalized weed.

Housing Works’ storefront, on the border Greenwich Village and Noho. Helayne Seidman

“And I don’t care how old you are, bring your ID because we have to card every single person who walks in the store,” he added.

The opening comes nearly two years after the law legalizing cannabis was approved by the legislature and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.

Gov. Hochul has since said she aims to “prioritize equity” in the industry and use revenues to “revitalize communities.”

The store expects to see 2,000 customers at its grand opening. Robert Miller

Also up for grabs at the shop were pastel-colored pipes, weed grinders and tote bags declaring: “Make love not drug war.”