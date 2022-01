New York City’s first baby of 2022 is Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia, who was born at 12:00 a.m. at Coney Island Hospital.

Little Leyla weighed 7 lbs., 6.3 oz. and measured 19.5 inches, according to New York City Health + Hospitals.

She was born to parents Irma Garcia, 29, and German Tzunun of Gravesend, Brooklyn.

She’s their first child.