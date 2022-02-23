NYC’s Eric Adams defends hiring ministers with homophobic pasts

Mayor Eric Adams defended his decision to hire three ministers with past histories of homophobic remarks into his administration Wednesday, as anger in the city’s politically powerful LGBT community continued to grow.

Hizzoner’s remarks came as major gay rights groups promised demonstrations outside of City Hall as soon as Thursday over former Bronx councilman Fernando Cabrera, Brooklyn-based Gilford Monrose, and Erick Salgado joining the administration.

“This is a different America when marriage was first brought to the floor. If we say ‘everyone who did not get it then should be banished permanently,’ that’s the wrong message,” Adams told reporters during a press conference in Brooklyn. “The goal is to convert, allow people to evolve so that they can see the error of their ways. That’s who we are.”

He added: “And so I say to my allies in the LGBTQ community — we’re talking about Eric Adams, someone who has stood with you, fought with you side by side, even at my political detriment.”

Monrose was hired to head the Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, where Cabrera will serve as a senior advisor. Salgado was hired to serve as a top official in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Mayor Adams’ decision to hire three ministers with homophobic pasts has angered the city’s politically powerful LGBT community. Paul Martinka

Adams remarks did not allay the furor among prominent LGBT politicians and activists in the city, which grew Wednesday to include the straight progressives who hold Big Apple’s two other citywide elected offices.

“We are deeply concerned about the message that the Mayor is sending by appointing leaders who have histories of disparaging the rights, and even the humanity, of LGBTQ New Yorkers and of working to criminalize abortion,” said City Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in a joint statement. “LGBTQ immigrants in NYC need to know that they can turn to city agencies for help.”

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, one of the most prominent gay lawmakers in Albany, assailed Adams’s defense in an interview with The Post after the press conference.

Erick Salgado was endorsed by a group that opposed expanding legal matrimonial protections to LGBT couples during his bid for mayor in 2013. Stephen Yang

“He’s giving fodder to anti-LGBT efforts all across the country — in the same week that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could roll back LGBTQ rights nationally and the Staten Island Saint Patrick Day parade is refusing to allow LGBTQ individuals to march,” the veteran Manhattan Democrat said.

“There is a simmering war on LGBTQ rights nationally and I’m concerning that Eric Adams has thrown his lot in with the homophobia,” he added.

Cabrera infamously traveled to Uganda in 2014 and complemented the country’s “Godly” leadership after it approved a controversial law that barred the “promotion” of homosexuality and allowed for the execution of LGBT individuals.

Fernando Cabrera praised Uganda’s government in 2014 as it enacted anti-gay laws. Richard Harbus for the New York

The law was later overturned on a technicality by the nation’s constitutional court.

Salgado mounted a long-shot bid for mayor in 2013 that was endorsed by the National Organization for Marriage, which was one of the top opponents of expanding legal matrimonial protections to LGBT couples.

And the Gay City News reported last week that Monrose — a prominent Brooklyn minister and member of the ‘God Squad’ — described being gay as “a lifestyle that I don’t agree with” and compared it to smoking and adultery and that he has opposed gay adoption in the past.

Gilford Monrose described being gay as “a lifestyle that I don’t agree with” and opposed gay adoption in the past. 67th Precinct Clergy Council

This is at least the third set of hiring controversies to beset Adams’s newly minted administration since taking office.

The mayor came under blistering criticism for naming Phil Banks as his deputy mayor for public safety. Banks unexpectedly retired from the NYPD in 2014 amid a federal investigation that eventually revealed his deep ties to two central figures in an NYPD bribery scandal, Jona Rechnitz and Jeremy Reichberg.

And Adams was widely criticized for attempting to hire his brother into two prominent positions at the NYPD — including as the top official for government affairs and then as the head of his security detail.

The city’s Conflict of Interest Board eventually allowed Bernard Adams to serve as a $1-a-year senior adviser for the mayor’s security.