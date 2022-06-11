NYC’s Eric Adams blames Democrats, Republicans for gun violence

Mayor Eric Adams insisted Saturday that there’s no “one-bullet” solution to reducing the city’s rising gun violence, laying blame at radicals on both sides of the political aisle for the shootings surge.

“There are so many rivers that we have to dam that’s feeding the sea of violence, particularly gun violence in our city,” said Adams, after joining hundreds who participated in the “March for Our Lives” rally across the Brooklyn Bridge.

“But here’s the real problem that a lot of people are now facing: the Far Left and the Far Right, by them shooting at each other, the victims are impacting our entire city.

“The Far Left is saying it’s alright for people who are dangerous to stay on the streets with guns. The Far Right is saying let’s get as many guns in the hands as possible. Those two entities are causing Americans and New Yorkers to be unsafe.”

Adams and the protesters were among thousands who demonstrated in similar marches in the District of Columbia and other parts of America on Saturday. They were making a renewed push for gun control measures by Congress following recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, as well as others, including the 2018 shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school.

Demonstrators set up a memorial for the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting in Zuccotti Park, Manhattan. Michael Dalton

In DC, demonstrators rallied on National Mall, including its mayor, Muriel Bowser, who declared, “Enough is enough.

During that event, a counter-protestor was detained by authorities after jumping a barricade to a failed bid to disrupt the rally.

President Biden, who was in California when the Washington DC rally began, tweeted a message calling on Congress to take stronger measures against guns. He said this should include banning “assault weapons and high capacity magazine,” strengthening background checks and repealing “gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”

Mayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Letitia James walk with demonstrators at a “March for Our Lives” rally over the Brooklyn Bridge. William Miller

“We can’t fail the American people again, he tweeted.

With Post wires.