NYC’s Brooklyn Bridge is king of hashtags: gaming website

The Brooklyn Bridge is riveting!

The iconic span was named the world’s most popular location in video games, beating out the Roman Colosseum, Seattle’s Space Needle and Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Pier, according to FindMyCasino.com.

The website found the most famous locations recreated in video games and collected the amount of Instagram hashtags each had generated to reveal the most photographed ones.

The Brooklyn Bridge — which is portrayed in the fourth installment of the Grand Theft Auto series — blew away the field with a mind-boggling 3.6 million Instagram hashtags.

In second place with 1.8 million Instagram hashtags is the Colosseum, which was recreated in Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood.

The Space Needle — which has been created within the world of “Infamous – Second Son,” accumulated 1,090,614 Instagram hashtags and the Santa Monica Pier, featured in Grand Theft Auto V, garnered 1,050,165 hashtags.