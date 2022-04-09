NYCHA official suspended after naked work video call

A New York City Housing Authority official has been suspended 30 days without pay after being caught naked in bed with a woman during a work-related video conference call.

A 17-second video posted on YouTube of what was supposed to be a routine video call for NYCHA staffers, shows Alex Tolozano, a Bronx-based administrative housing superintendent, in his birthday suit next to a woman — as stunned colleagues provide play by play of the shenanigans.

“So he’s laying in the bed,” says one staffer.

However, once an unidentified woman’s face appears in frame, another worker shouts “Oh my God!”

Seconds later, Tolozano appears in the blurred frame – also apparently naked. His shocked colleagues watching on their computers remotely then begin screaming, some shouting “Oh my God! No!”

About 50 NYCHA staffers, including upper-level managers and superintendents of developments, were invitees to the video conference, which occurred shortly after noon on Wednesday in the middle of the workday, The City reported.

Alex Tolozano has worked with the scandal-scarred housing authority since 1988. Stephen Yang

The footage was shot by one of the staffers and posted on YouTube.

Tolozano, who made $129,000 last year, oversees management of some NYCHA developments in the Bronx. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

NYCHA officials described the incident to The City on Friday, saying “During the meeting participants observed Alex Tolozano’s phone camera was on the screen for at least two minutes revealing that he was potentially engaged in inappropriate activity with another individual.”

Tolozano, 53, was suspended without pay for 30 days by the end of Wednesday and his afternoon delight could cost him his post. He started working for the authority in 1988.

“NYCHA took swift disciplinary action following this incident by immediately suspending the employee, initiating an investigation and beginning the administrative process for dismissal,” said spokeswoman Barbara Brancaccio.

“Inappropriate activity, absconding from work, and time abuse are not tolerated at NYCHA and will be met with suitable consequences.

“Most importantly, NYCHA is working tirelessly to root out bad actors and create a culture of compliance, service, professionalism and respect, and we will not allow this unacceptable behavior to deter us from our mission or discourage or demoralize our extraordinary workforce.”

The bizarre incident is the latest strike against the cash-strapped, scandal-scarred authority. It has been under the oversight of a court-appointed monitor since January 2019 after agreeing to pay $2.2 billion to settle a federal probe and admitting it failed to remove lead paint and mold, provide enough heat, fix broken elevators and rid apartments of roaches, rats and other vermin.

Tolozano was previously brought up on disciplinary charges three times over work performance issues, NYCHA officials told The City. He was suspended temporarily twice — in 1995 and in 2015. He was also reprimanded in 2014.